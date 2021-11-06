Lightstreams Hits Market Capitalization of $482,770.58 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $482,770.58 and $83.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00256030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.