Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $435,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

Shares of LIN opened at $331.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.27. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $332.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

