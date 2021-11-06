Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading Down 3%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 331,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,962,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

