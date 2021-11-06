Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $131,697.50 and $13.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,578.41 or 0.99997920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00058124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00042967 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00753578 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.