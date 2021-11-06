Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $319.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.83 and a 200-day moving average of $267.67. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.06 and a 52 week high of $321.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $430,340.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,924. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

