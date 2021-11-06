LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LKQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,144. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

