Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $458.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $339.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.93 and its 200-day moving average is $368.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

