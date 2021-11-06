Logan Green Sells 463 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Logan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Logan Green sold 65 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $4,650.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Logan Green sold 8 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $559.76.

On Thursday, August 12th, Logan Green acquired 16 shares of eBay stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102.24.

Shares of EBAY opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

