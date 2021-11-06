Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $110.87 million and $10.32 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00264747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

