Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

LPX stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27,150.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 136,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $331,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $9,083,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,517 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,722 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $78,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

