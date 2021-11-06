Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after acquiring an additional 516,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

