LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

