LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,875 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $77.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

