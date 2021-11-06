LPL Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of GoPro worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GoPro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GoPro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.58 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

