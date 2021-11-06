LPL Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $43.59 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

