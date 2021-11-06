Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LU. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.74.

LU stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lufax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

