Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $467.91 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $478.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.12.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

