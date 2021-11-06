Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

NYSE:LU opened at $6.16 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

