Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $396,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 286.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $104.69 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.