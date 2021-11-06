Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 60.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Noah by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $204,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

