Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $201,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

