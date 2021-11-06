Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.44.

MSTR stock opened at $797.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.50 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

