Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,693 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

CCEP stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

