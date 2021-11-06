Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 645 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTC opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.