Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.57 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.