Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 82.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,920 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

