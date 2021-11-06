Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $21,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $5,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

