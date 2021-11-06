Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

TFC stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

