Man Group plc Buys 2,929 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day moving average is $150.81. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

