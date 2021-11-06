Man Group plc Has $17.82 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2,003.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

