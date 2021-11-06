Man Group plc Has $18.74 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,390 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

