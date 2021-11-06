Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.18% of Cboe Global Markets worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

