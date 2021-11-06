Man Group plc Makes New $22.74 Million Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,000. Man Group plc owned 0.70% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

