Man Group plc Sells 8,167 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $22,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $39,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $264.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.71.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,109,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

