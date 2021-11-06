Man Group plc Takes $20.06 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 728,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,734,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

