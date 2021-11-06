Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MANH. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

