ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,109. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.