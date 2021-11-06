Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$30.28 and last traded at C$29.86, with a volume of 373327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 57.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on MFI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

