Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGDPF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

