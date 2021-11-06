Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 4,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 25,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

