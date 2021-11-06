Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,671 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

BUR stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

