Marshall Wace LLP Invests $330,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 374,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after acquiring an additional 274,770 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.