Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $367,000 Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

RNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.