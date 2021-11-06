Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Diginex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diginex by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Diginex alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of EQOS opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Diginex Limited has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Diginex Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.