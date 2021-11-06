Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $606.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

