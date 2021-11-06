Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 63,226 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,710,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

