Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 9,116 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.36 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

