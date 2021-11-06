Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,956 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.81.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

