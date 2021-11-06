Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 90.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $412.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.35 and a 12-month high of $422.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

