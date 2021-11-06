Masari Tops 1-Day Volume of $393.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Masari has a market capitalization of $678,872.33 and approximately $393.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,444.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.00 or 0.07241363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00318967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $580.22 or 0.00959930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00085695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00419886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00277655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00245635 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

